Police Registers FIR Against College In Pune For Conducting Exams Amid COVID-19

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police registered a first information report (FIR) against a college in Talegaon Dabhade of Pune district for conducting examination by calling students to the college despite the restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The examination was conducted for the commerce students of Class 11 in the school premises run by Snehavardhan Education Trust. After receiving the information about the exams, the police reached the spot and found 27 students appearing for the exam. The police have registered a case against 14 members of trust in the matter.

All members of the education board along with teachers who were present at the school during the examination have been booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Madhusudan Barge, Tehsildar informed that they received information on Friday about an exam for Class 11 students was being conducted by Snehavardhak Junior Science and Commerce College. A total of 27 students were called by the institute via messages about their exam timings and date, he added.

“We received information on Friday morning that an exam for 11th standard of Snehavardhak junior science and commerce college was being conducted. The information was received that exams (repeat exam) of students failed in 11th standard was being conducted here.” Madhusudan Barge, Tehsildar informed.

“We arrived at the spot and found that students were taking the exam in three different classrooms. A total of 27 students were called by the institute by messaging them about their exam timings and date. The government has banned such activities but still, students were called for exam and institute has violated the law and endangered the life of students,” Barge added.

He further mentioned that an investigation is on in this matter.

(With inputs from ANI)