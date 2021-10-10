FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 72 Posts, Check Eligibility Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
FSSAI Recruitment 2021: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications from candidates for the Director, Assistant Director and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check the details like eligibility, age limit, and steps to apply here. They may also visit the official website for more details. The official website to check recruitment drive information is fssai.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, FSSAI will fill a total of 72 vacancies. Candidates who are interested should make sure to apply by November 7, 2021. Applications submitted post-deadline will not be considered in any case.
The initial period of deputation will be three years. Candidates are hereby informed that the duration of the deputation may be increased on the basis of performance evaluation in the organization. Check vacancy details and steps to apply here.
Official notice reads, "The period of deputation would be initially for three years. Further extension beyond three years would be subject to performance evaluation in the organization. The terms of deputation including pay of the officials selected on deputation will be governed by provisions laid down in the Department of Personnel and Training’s Office Memorandum No.6/8/2009-Estt.(Pay II) dated 17th June, 2010 and other orders/guidelines issued in this regard from time to time. The period of deputation, in case of employees already on deputation in another ex-cadre post including the period of deputation held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or some other organization/Department shall not exceed five years. The maximum age limit for appointment on deputation shall be 56 years on the last day of receiving the applications"
Official notification reads, "Candidates should send the hard copy of online application form along with supporting certificates to Assistant Director (Recruitment), FSSAI, FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road New Delhi by 18 November 2021 failing which the online application will not be considered."