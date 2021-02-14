GATE 2021 Exam Analysis: Paper Moderate To Tough, Check Expected Cutoff, Answer Key Dates

GATE 2021: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB) conducted the GATE 2021 for the Computer Science paper on February 13, the third day of the examination. The General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) was conducted in two shifts for two papers. The paper 1 exam was held in the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and paper 2 was conducted in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. GATE 2021 will be concluded on February 14.

As told by MN Ramesh, VP, Academics of Gradeup for GATE to Republic World, his students who appeared in the second shift of the exam for the Computer Science paper found the level of the exam moderate to difficult. Check the detailed exam analysis below.

GATE 2021 Exam Analysis for Computer Science paper in slot 2:

The overall level of the exam was difficult.

The number of NAT questions was 14.

Engineering Maths and General Aptitude were Moderate.

Theory of Computation subject carried the highest weightage.

Newly added Multiple Select questions (MSQ) were 13 in number. The difficulty level was Moderate.

Compared to shift 1, the exam was tougher.

Subject Name Total Number of Questions Difficulty Level Algorithms 3 Easy Data Structure 3 Easy Computer Organisation 5 Moderate Digital Logic 4 Easy Computer Networks 6 Moderate Theory of Computation 7 Moderate Database 6 Difficult Compiler Design 4 Difficult Operating System 5 Moderate Discrete Mathematics 6 Easy Engineering Mathematics 6 Difficult General Aptitude 10 Easy

(As shared by Gradeup)

GATE 2021 Cutoff

The cut-off for the GATE 2021 computer science paper is expected to range between 25-28," MN Ramesh of Gradeup said. GATE 2021 is taken by candidates seeking admission in postgraduate programs in IITs/NITs, etc. The above exam analysis is prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the GATE applicants.

GATE 2021 Answer Key and Result

Candidates who have taken the exam can expect the GATE 2021 answer key soon. Usually, the GATE 2021 answer key is released within 10 days after concluding the exam. Candidates get an opportunity to raise objections against any key within two days. GATE 2021 final answer key is released around a month after the provisional answer key. GATE 2021 result is expected to be declared on March 22.

