GATE 2021 Exam Analysis: Paper Moderate To Tough, Check Expected Cutoff, Answer Key Dates

GATE 2021: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB) conducted the GATE 2021 for the Computer Science paper on February 13, the third day of the examination. The General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) was conducted in two shifts for two papers. The paper 1 exam was held in the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and paper 2 was conducted in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. GATE 2021 will be concluded on February 14.
As told by MN Ramesh, VP, Academics of Gradeup for GATE to Republic World, his students who appeared in the second shift of the exam for the Computer Science paper found the level of the exam moderate to difficult. Check the detailed exam analysis below.
|Subject Name
|Total Number of Questions
|Difficulty Level
|Algorithms
|3
|Easy
|Data Structure
|3
|Easy
|Computer Organisation
|5
|Moderate
|Digital Logic
|4
|Easy
|Computer Networks
|6
|Moderate
|Theory of Computation
|7
|Moderate
|Database
|6
|Difficult
|Compiler Design
|4
|Difficult
|Operating System
|5
|Moderate
|Discrete Mathematics
|6
|Easy
|Engineering Mathematics
|6
|Difficult
|General Aptitude
|10
|Easy
The cut-off for the GATE 2021 computer science paper is expected to range between 25-28," MN Ramesh of Gradeup said. GATE 2021 is taken by candidates seeking admission in postgraduate programs in IITs/NITs, etc. The above exam analysis is prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the GATE applicants.
Candidates who have taken the exam can expect the GATE 2021 answer key soon. Usually, the GATE 2021 answer key is released within 10 days after concluding the exam. Candidates get an opportunity to raise objections against any key within two days. GATE 2021 final answer key is released around a month after the provisional answer key. GATE 2021 result is expected to be declared on March 22.
