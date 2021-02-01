GATE 2021 Exam To Commence From February 6; Check The Exam Guidelines

GATE exam is scheduled to commence from February 6, 2021. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 is going to be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, and 14. The candidates need to download the admit card from the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in. This year, GATE 2021 is being conducted by IIT Bombay, and the GATE exam authorities have introduced two new subjects that are Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Science (XH). On January 17, 2021, GATE 2021 conducting body had uploaded the guidelines video that all the candidates must know about before they attend the exam. Read on to know the main GATE exam guidelines from the video.

ALSO READ| Maharashtra Board 2021 Exams To Be Conducted After April 15 For HSC & After May 1 For SSC

GATE 2021 exam guidelines

Candidates clearing the GATE exam will be eligible for taking admissions to MTech courses at the IITs institutes. Candidates can also apply to various PSU jobs through their GATE score. The GATE 2021 exam is being conducted in two shifts where the first shift starts from 9:20 am and ends at 12:30 am, while the afternoon shift starts from 3 pm to 6 pm. Here are the main points that the candidate needs to keep in mind before appearing at the exam centre.

It is advised to reach at least 1 hour before the exam starts so as to avoid overcrowding at the respective exam centres.

Candidates have to follow social distancing at all times. The students would have to follow the rope queues and the floor marks while they stand outside the exam centre.

Candidates would be subjected to a body temperature check at the entrance gate of their exam centre. Candidates with body temperature more than 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit will appear for the exam in an isolation room.

Candidates should bring all the required documents as mentioned in their GATE 2021 admit card which includes their admit card as well as the photo ID proof.

Candidates are only allowed to carry a mask, gloves, sanitiser, pen/pencil, transparent water bottle, as well as the required documents which are mentioned in their admit card.

Candidates need to complete their biometrics after they reach the exam lab, this is why a candidate must ensure that they reach the exam centre on time.

Candidates should take the printout copies of all the required documents that are needed at the exam centre.

ALSO READ| GATE 2021 Admit Card Download Link Out Now; Check GATE 2021 Exam Date & Shift Timings

GATE 2021 admit card

Visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitb.ac.in.

Click on "GATE Admit Card 2021" link after it is activated on the home page.

You will be directed to a new page.

Download your GATE admit card and take a print out for the exam in February 2021.

Check the complete GATE 2021 time table and the shift timings.

Here is the direct link to login to the GATE website and download the admit card - Click here

The GATE syllabus for 27 subjects has been uploaded on the GATE official website itself. The GATE 2021 result will be out on March 22, 2021. However, candidates are expected to check the official website from time to time for more details.

ALSO READ| BTS' Suga's Sword Dance Practice For 'Daechwita' Released By Bangtan Bomb On YouTube

ALSO READ| 'Below Zero' Cast: All About The Javier Gutiérrez, Alex Monner And Patrick Criado Starrer