GATE 2021 Exam To Commence From February 6; Check The Exam Guidelines

GATE exam is scheduled to commence from February 6, 2021. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 is going to be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, and 14. The candidates need to download the admit card from the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in. This year, GATE 2021 is being conducted by IIT Bombay, and the GATE exam authorities have introduced two new subjects that are Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Science (XH). On January 17, 2021, GATE 2021 conducting body had uploaded the guidelines video that all the candidates must know about before they attend the exam. Read on to know the main GATE exam guidelines from the video.
Candidates clearing the GATE exam will be eligible for taking admissions to MTech courses at the IITs institutes. Candidates can also apply to various PSU jobs through their GATE score. The GATE 2021 exam is being conducted in two shifts where the first shift starts from 9:20 am and ends at 12:30 am, while the afternoon shift starts from 3 pm to 6 pm. Here are the main points that the candidate needs to keep in mind before appearing at the exam centre.
The GATE syllabus for 27 subjects has been uploaded on the GATE official website itself. The GATE 2021 result will be out on March 22, 2021. However, candidates are expected to check the official website from time to time for more details.
