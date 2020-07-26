GATE 2021: Exam Dates, New Subjects And Eligibility Criteria Relaxations Announced

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has announced the dates for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021. As per reports, the engineering exam will be held between February 5 to 7 and February 12 to 13 next year. However, this year as per the new eligibility criteria due to COVID-19, students from the undergraduate programmes in the third year would also be eligible to apply for GATE 2021.

In other changes, GATE 2021 is reported to introduce two additional subjects. Further, the eligibility criteria would be relaxed in view of the challenges amid the pandemic.

As per reports, these arrangements are to be handled by a team headed by Professors Deepankar Choudhury, Upendra Bhandarkar and Mohd. Aslam of IIT Bombay. Moreover, with two new subjects — Environmental Science and Engineering, or ES, and Humanities and Social Science, or XS, the subject count will now be 27.

Opportunity to study inter-disciplinary areas

In a statement issued by IIT Bombay, Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, said that he was delighted at the creation of much needed new career opportunities for those in the Humanities and Social Sciences area.

According to reports, de added that the move may serve as one single standardised criterion for admission to various masters and doctoral programs in various IITs and other universities in India. Further appreciating the new initiatives of the GATE-2021 committee, the IIT Bombay Director said that for PSUs wanting to hire candidates with Humanities background, this new exam paper in GATE will prove to be a great enabler.

For more information, log on to https://gate.iitb.ac.in/ website.

