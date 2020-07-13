Gauhati University To Hold Exams In Both Online & Offline Modes Adhering To UGC Guidelines

Quick links:
Gauhati University has recently released a notification to conduct the university exams via offline and online modes following guidelines by UGC. So the exams will be held in a mixed-mode after following the safety guidelines prescribed by the University Grants Commission. Read on to know about this mixed mode of examination in Gauhati university this year.
ALSO READ| Gauhati University Result 2020: 1st & 3rd Sem Results Out For BSc, BCom, & Other Courses
ALSO READ| IIT Admissions 2020: 12th Board Examination Marks May Be Dropped This Year
Image courtesy: Gauhati university website
ALSO READ| Delhi University Admissions For UG, PG, PhD Courses Started; Know About DU's Webinar
Gauhati University recently announced the UG/ PG results on its official website. The official website for Gauhati University can be accessed at https://guportal.in/. The results for Bachelors and Masters' 1st, 3rd, and 5th semesters can be checked on the GU official website.
GU released the 1st sem & 3rd sem TDC results for various branches from Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Student can check their results from the official website - guportal.in/Results/ExamResultDeclare.aspx where they will be sent to the results portal of the official Gauhati University website. Alternatively, the student can also access the results section of the Gauhati University website by visiting https://guportal.in/#
ALSO READ| Assam Govt Announces Free Admissions From High School Upto PG For Academic Year '20-'21
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock