Gauhati University To Hold Exams In Both Online & Offline Modes Adhering To UGC Guidelines

Gauhati University has recently released a notification to conduct the university exams via offline and online modes following guidelines by UGC. So the exams will be held in a mixed-mode after following the safety guidelines prescribed by the University Grants Commission. Read on to know about this mixed mode of examination in Gauhati university this year.

Gauhati university exam updates & news

Reportedly, Dr Pratap Jyoti Handique, Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University stated in an official letter about the Gauhati university exams.

He mentioned that the University has planned to schedule the exams in such a manner that all the papers are completed by September 30.

The letter was addressed to the Gauhati university students and stated that there will be some sort of examination to be followed by all levels. This indicates that the exams will be conducted for more than 1500 in campus students and for students from 350 + colleges affiliated to Gauhati University.

Since the UGC guidelines need the universities to hold exams in offline, online or blended mode. The Gauhati university exams are being planned to be conducted in an exclusive and student-friendly manner with only marginal weightage to the online exams.

The calendar of the Gauhati university exams will be soon published on Gauhati university's official website.

The University is also planning to restart all the pending activities in the university, along with admissions for the new session when the universities are permitted to reopen in the country.

Earlier Assam Education Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier stated that conducting online mode of exams for Assam universities won't be possible as many poor students do not have resources for an online exam.

Image courtesy: Gauhati university website

Gauhati University UG/PG results

Gauhati University recently announced the UG/ PG results on its official website. The official website for Gauhati University can be accessed at https://guportal.in/. The results for Bachelors and Masters' 1st, 3rd, and 5th semesters can be checked on the GU official website.

GU released the 1st sem & 3rd sem TDC results for various branches from Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Student can check their results from the official website - guportal.in/Results/ExamResultDeclare.aspx where they will be sent to the results portal of the official Gauhati University website. Alternatively, the student can also access the results section of the Gauhati University website by visiting https://guportal.in/#

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock