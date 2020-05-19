Gauhati University Result 2020: 1st & 3rd Sem Results Out For BSc, BCom, & Other Courses

Quick links:
Gauhati University recently announced the UG/ PG results on its official website. The official website for Gauhati University can be accessed at https://guportal.in/. The three-year degree exams, which are TDC exams, were conducted between November 20, 2019, and January 28, 2020. 1st sem and 3rd sem results of many GU courses were declared.
The results for Bachelors and Masters' 1st, 3rd, and 5th semesters can be checked on the GU official website. GU released the 1st sem & 3rd sem TDC results for various branches from Arts, Science and Commerce streams. However, the TDC 3rd Semester BA result is scheduled to be declared on or before May 22, 2020. Check out the various courses for which the results are released now.
M.A. IIIrd Sem ( Psychology ),
B.Sc (Major) IIIrd Sem,
B.Sc (General) IIIrd Sem,
B.COM (Major) IIIrd Sem ( COMMERCE ),
B.COM (General) IIIrd Sem ( COMMERCE ),
M.Sc. IIIrd Sem (Geological Science),
MTech MST Ist Sem (Material Science and Technology),
M.A. Ist Sem (Psychology),
MBA Ist Sem (Business Administration),
M.Sc. Ist Sem (Instrumentation and Applied Physics)
