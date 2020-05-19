Gauhati University Result 2020: 1st & 3rd Sem Results Out For BSc, BCom, & Other Courses

Gauhati University recently announced the UG/ PG results on its official website. The official website for Gauhati University can be accessed at https://guportal.in/. The three-year degree exams, which are TDC exams, were conducted between November 20, 2019, and January 28, 2020. 1st sem and 3rd sem results of many GU courses were declared.

The results for Bachelors and Masters' 1st, 3rd, and 5th semesters can be checked on the GU official website. GU released the 1st sem & 3rd sem TDC results for various branches from Arts, Science and Commerce streams. However, the TDC 3rd Semester BA result is scheduled to be declared on or before May 22, 2020. Check out the various courses for which the results are released now.

Results released for

M.A. IIIrd Sem ( Psychology ),

B.Sc (Major) IIIrd Sem,

B.Sc (General) IIIrd Sem,

B.COM (Major) IIIrd Sem ( COMMERCE ),

B.COM (General) IIIrd Sem ( COMMERCE ),

M.Sc. IIIrd Sem (Geological Science),

MTech MST Ist Sem (Material Science and Technology),

M.A. Ist Sem (Psychology),

MBA Ist Sem (Business Administration),

M.Sc. Ist Sem (Instrumentation and Applied Physics)

Gauhati University portal

Student can check their results from the official website - guportal.in/Results/ExamResultDeclare.aspx where they will be sent to the results portal.

How to download GU TDC Result 2020?

Alternatively, the student can also access the results section of the Gauhati University website by visiting https://guportal.in/#

From there, click on the GU results blinking sign on the homepage. These results are for GU semester/ yearly examination.

You will be directed to a new page, which is the GU results portal.

Select ‘Result Type’, ‘Academic Session’, ‘Degree Type’, ‘Course’, and ‘Faculty’.

If the selected course has declared its result, then you would be able to find out the results. You would also find course-wise result links displayed on the screen.

Then enter your ‘Roll number’, ‘Date of Birth’, ‘security key’

Click on the ‘Continue’ button.

The result will be displayed. Save it as PDF for future reference.

