Delhi University Admissions For UG, PG, PhD Courses Started; Know About DU's Webinar

The DU admission started pretty late this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Candidates can now access the admission portal which went live from June 20. Interested candidates can register and apply for admission into various UG, PG and Ph.D. courses in the Delhi University. The admission portal will remain open till July 4th.

Reportedly, more than 1.26 lakh students registered through the Delhi University's admission portal. Out of these numbers, about 57,312 registrations are for the undergraduate programs, 18,837 for postgraduate programs, and 2,071 for Ph.D. courses have been done within a day. Read on to know more updates about the changes in the Delhi University admissions this year.

The DU recently hosted a live webinar on June 23rd as well. The seminar addressed the queries by the aspiring students and their parents as well. The DU UG webinar was even live telecasted on Delhi University's YouTube channel and on DU admission branch's Facebook page.

DU expected admission rules for the 2020 session

The DU application form can be accessed through online mode using this URL: du.ac.in. There are separate links to apply for the UG, PG, and the PhD courses.

For admission queries, students can even send a mail on undergraduate2020@admission.du.ac.in, pg2020@admission.du.ac.in. Students are also provided with mobile numbers provided on the website to ask any clarifications regarding the admission process.

The DU application process will not have an facility, so students will have to fill their forms with utmost caution. DU is expected to open a correction window only after the last date of UG admissions are over, that too only for filling up the percentage of marks scored by the students. When the DU was hosting a webinar, many students asked about the delay in their board results and they were told that the admissions will start only after the results are declared, however, the registration and the application would still have to be completed by July 4th.

DU is yet to announce the dates for cut-offs since many boards haven't declared their 12th standard results.

