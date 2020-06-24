Delhi University Admissions For UG, PG, PhD Courses Started; Know About DU's Webinar

Quick links:
The DU admission started pretty late this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Candidates can now access the admission portal which went live from June 20. Interested candidates can register and apply for admission into various UG, PG and Ph.D. courses in the Delhi University. The admission portal will remain open till July 4th.
Reportedly, more than 1.26 lakh students registered through the Delhi University's admission portal. Out of these numbers, about 57,312 registrations are for the undergraduate programs, 18,837 for postgraduate programs, and 2,071 for Ph.D. courses have been done within a day. Read on to know more updates about the changes in the Delhi University admissions this year.
The DU recently hosted a live webinar on June 23rd as well. The seminar addressed the queries by the aspiring students and their parents as well. The DU UG webinar was even live telecasted on Delhi University's YouTube channel and on DU admission branch's Facebook page.
Image courtesy: DU official website
