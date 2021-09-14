GITAM University Distance Education Program, Online Courses Barred By UGC For 1 Year

The Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, GITAM, Andhra Pradesh, has been ordered by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to stop all the admission procedures immediately. This came after GITAM University failed to follow the guidelines issued by the UGC. The University commission has barred GITAM from performing all the academic activity for one year.

The decision to debar GITAM was taken at the 551st meeting, which was held on July 1, 2021. Meanwhile, the general public and students have also been asked not to apply to any courses offered by GITAM Andhra Pradesh through distance education or online mode. UGC is a parental organization that governs all the universities and institutes in the country, all educational institutes follow the guidelines issued by UGC, and anyone failing to follow the rules faces strict actions imposed by UGC.

UGC stops GITAM Andhra Pradesh from offering distance online courses

According to the "debarring" notice issued by the UGC, it read, "Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Andhra Pradesh has not adhered to the above regulations and has admitted students in violation of the provisions of previous and current regulations. Therefore, the Commission has taken a serious view on the above violations and decided in its 551st meeting held on 01.07.2021, to debar/ban the HEI from offering ODL and Online Programme for one year". Meanwhile, the UGC has also directed students to stay away from the university and has restricted the university from taking any fresh admission. In response to the UGC's action, a spokesperson from GITAM said, "The Institute follows every regulation laid down by the UGC. The university authorities are studying the notice and will work with the regulatory body to understand and address the issue," as per Career 360 reports.

About GITAM Andhra Pradesh

Established in 1980, GITAM Andhra Pradesh was founded by a group of people in Andhra Pradesh. The GITAM campus is located in Vishakhapatnam, and the university offers various programs and courses at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels. Students who want to pursue technology, pharmacy studies, science, management, and law take admission at GITAM.

