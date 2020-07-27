Goa Board SSC Result 2020: GBSHSE Class 10 Result To Be Out On July 28 At 'gbshse.gov.in'

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to announce the results of Goa Board SSC Result 2020 exams tomorrow that is on July 28, 2020. The board will announce the result at 4:30 pm and the students can check the results at gbshse.gov.in once it is out. Almost 19,680 students had registered to appear for the Goa Board's SSC examination this year. Students can log in to the official website to check their GBSHSE10th result.

Goa Board SSC Result 2020 details

In 2019 a total of 18,684 of students were registered for the GBSHSE 10th result. Out of which, 17,258 students had cleared the examinations. The overall pass percentage came down to 92.47%. The passing percentage of boys was almost similar to girls. The overall pass percentage of boys in 2019 was 92.31% and overall pass percentage of Girls was 92.64%, Tomorrow once the results are declared, the passing percentage of Goa Board SSC Result 2020 can be known.

Every year, the results are normally declared by the month of May or early June. However, this year, the coronavirus lockdown hampered the evaluation process. Initially, the exams were to be conducted in the month of April, however, after a few papers, the exams were pushed to a later date. The remaining exams were conducted between May 21 to June 6.

For Goa Board SSC Result 2020, students can follow the guideline mentioned below

Students who are registered for the 2019-2020 batch for Goa Board SSC Result 2020 will have to log in to the websites of the state education department to view the results. Follow the link gbshse.gov.in. Students have to keep hall tickets or admit cards handy.

How to check Goa Board SSC Result 2020?

Copy the link above and paste on the search bar for SSC result 2020 Click enter, you will be redirected to the GBSHSE 10th result website. You will see 'Get Result’, click on it. There will be an option to fill details. Enter the admit card details and seat number of Goa board result 2020 Click enter for Goa board result 2020 Check for the name and results on Goa board result 2020 Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use of GBSHSE result 2020.

Some external sites to check the results are- examresults.net/go, schools9.com, KnowYourResult.com. Apart from this for the upcoming academic year, the board is planning to reduce the syllabus due to the loss of time in the academic year 2020-2021. The board is still to give a final word on the same.

