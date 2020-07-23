Goa Board SSC Result 2020 To Be Declared On July 28, Check Details Here

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to announce the results of class 10 exams on Tuesday. The board will announce the result at 4:30 pm and the students can check the results at gbshse.gov.in. These results are usually announced by the end of May, however, this year there has been a delay due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Around 19,680 students had registered to appear for the Goa Board's SSC examination this year. The exams which were scheduled to be held from April 2 onwards had to be postponed due to the lockdown and were then held between May 21 and June 6. To check the SSC results on Tuesday, students can simply visit on the aforementioned website. Upon reaching the web page, the students will have to enter their roll number as on their admit cards and click on 'Get Result.' Students can also download the result and save it and get a printout of it as well.

READ | NEET 2020 And JEE Main Delay Likely To Affect Students' College Choices

MHBHSE likely to announce results this week

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare Maharashtra SSC result 2020 this week. Just like other boards result, Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be announced online on the official websites of the Maharashtra SSC board. However, there has been no official announcement on MHBSHSE 10th result by Maharashtra SSC board.

More than 17 lakh students registered for Class 10 examinations. The students have been eagerly waiting for their MHBSHSE 10th result since March. This year, the Geography exam could not be held because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in India. The board then decided to grant marks in MHBSHSE 10th result based on the internal assessment done by schools. To pass in the Maharashtra SSC result 2020, a student needs to get a minimum of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in every subject.

READ | Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: MHBHSE 10th Result Likely To Be Announced This Week

READ | Telangana Cancels SSC, Intermediate Exams For TOSS In Wake Of Rising COVID-19 Cases