Goa Board Result: Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 Is Declared, Passing Percentage At 86.83%

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) recently released the Goa Board result on June 26, 2020, at 5 PM. Despite the HSSC exams being affected, the Goa education Board have managed to declare the Goa Board result relatively quickly. Students who were awaiting their Goa Board HSSC result can now check their results on the official website of The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE), gbshse.gov.in.

After announcing the Goa Board 2020 result on gbshese.gov.in. the website was unresponsive for a lot of students. This was majorly due to the heavy traffic on the website to check the Goa Board 12th result. During this time, a lot of students opted for checking their Goa Board results on other third party websites. According to several news reports, the passing percentage the Goa Board HSSC result’s passing percentage is 86.83%. A total of 18,121 students had appeared for this year’s HSSC examinations across all streams. The number of girls appearing for the exam this year was higher than the number of boys. A total of 9317 girls and 8804 boys had appeared for the HSSC exam this year. A report added that the girls have fared better than boys in the Goa Board result 2020 as the passing percentage of girls is higher than boys. According to a news report, the streamwise passing percentage is as follows

Arts - 85.30%

Commerce - 92.82%

Science - 88.96%

Vocational - 88.91%

How to check the Goa board result or Goa Board HSSC result online?

Go to the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE), gbshese.gov.in. The website will also mention other sites where the students can check their Goa Board 12th result.

On the homepage of the website, click on the link which read as HSSC results 2020.

The candidate will be redirected to a new page where details like roll numbers had to be filled.

After filling all the necessary details, click on submit.

The Goa Board result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

The Goa Board 2020 website, gbshese.gov.in. where the Goa results were declared, continues to be unresponsive in some parts. However, students are advised to have patience and refresh the website if it is still unresponsive.