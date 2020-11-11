Goa Govt Announces Partial Reopening Of Schools From Nov 21, Allows 12 Students Per Class

The Goa government on Tuesday, November 10 has decided to restart academic activities in the state with the partial reopening of schools from November 21. Issuing a circular, the state government announced that schools will be reopened for class 10 and 12 students following all health protocols and SOPs put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

'No more than 12 students in a class'

"There should not be more than 12 students in a class. Running schools in shifts in case of high enrolment schools can be considered by reducing time duration of school hrs per shift, such that school is able to manage with the same set of teachers in overall school hours" the official circular of the state government read.

"The decision has been taken for partial reopening of schools under its jurisdiction for class 10 & 12 from 21st November, following all health protocols & SOPs strictly" the order further said.

Earlier the state government had said that it was reviewing the situation about reopening schools and colleges in the state and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that they have reviewed the situation and it was a unanimous decision that classes for X and XII standards will recommence from November 21 by following all the SOPs and the decision would be communicated to the schools.

Furthermore, the chief minister had formed a consultation committee in September that included Education Department officials, education experts, and representatives of Headmasters and Parents Teachers Associations to suggest a timeframe for resumptions of schools in the state, that have been shut due to the Coronavirus. The committee was tasked with seeking inputs from education sector stakeholders and deciding on a date for resumption of schools.

COVID-19 situation in Goa

On Tuesday, Goa’s COVID-19 caseload reached 45,389 with an addition of 180 fresh infections. Four COVID-related deaths were reported in the state during the day while at least 199 patients were discharged from various hospitals. Currently, there are 1,861 active cases in the state and over 1,578 samples were tested during the day.

(With ANI inputs) (Image-PTI)