Amit Sadh Goes Local In Goa, Promotes Idea Of Encouraging Small Businesses This Diwali

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures promoting the idea of local shopping for Diwali 2020. The actor has lately been staying in Goa where he bought a stunning printed jacket from a local store. Through the post, he is seen showing off the hippie jacket while encouraging his fans to purchase Diwali items from the local shop as the MSME sector needs a push in the current pandemic situation. His fans have also appreciated the initiative in the comments section with uplifting messages.

Amit Sadh’s ‘shop local’ initiative

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to social media to share pictures of a printed jacket he recently bought in Goa. The jacket has been made with dual printed sides, giving it a unique and comfortable feeling. The black loose coat comes with a hoodie and three-fourth sleeves creating a mix of streetwear and Bohemian style. The black clothing texture has been studded with blue and red symmetric prints, making the garment easily adaptable with any attire.

In the first picture, he is seen modelling while wearing the cotton jacket on a white vest. He has paired the vest with simple brown sweatpants and white sneakers. Amit Sadh has also added a maroon cap, which goes well with his look. The simple silver chain around his neck also adds beauty to his attire.

In the second photograph, Amit Sadh is holding up the jacket while standing at the veranda of his house. He is seen wearing a white hoodie and matching shoes while he holds up the jacket hanger with a slight smile across his lips.

In the caption of the post, Amit Sadh has spoken about how he has always been a fan of going local in terms of shopping. He has mentioned that he is someone who always practices what he preaches in front of the fans. He has written that he bought the jacket from a local shop in Goa and it is time people come together and support the artisans that need help in the present condition. He has asked people to purchase diyas, rangolis, and other Diwali establishments from the local marketplace. Have a look at the post on Amit Sadh’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a few people have spoken highly of Amit Shah and his initiative. They have also agreed with his stance on supporting local businesses as it is the need of the hour. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

Image Courtesy: Amit Sadh Instagram

