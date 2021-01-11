Govt Issues Guidelines For Enrollment & Education Of Migrant Children Impacted By COVID-19

The Union Ministry of Education has issued guidelines for educating migrant children across the country, whose studies were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the new guidelines, the government will identify these school-going underprivileged students and will either enroll them for online classes or help them to attend physical classes.

''In order to mitigate the impact of challenges thrown by the COVID-19 pandemic for out of school children (OsSC), it was felt necessary for every state and UT to devise a proper strategy for preventing increased dropouts, lower enrolments, loss of learning, and deterioration in the gains made in providing universal access, quality and equity in the recent years,'' a senior ministry official said.

READ | Door-to-door Survey To Enroll Students, Relaxing Detention Norms Recommended By Education Ministry

READ | Centre Creates 'Know Your Constitution' Campaign Framework For Schools, Colleges

Some of these guidelines are listed below:

Conducting door-to-door survey to identify out-of-school children and those with special needs between the ages of 6 to 18 years with the help of school teachers and volunteers, and preparing an action plan for their enrolment.

Encouraging migrant students to attend home-based classes and undertake non-residential training with the help of community classrooms.

Exploring the option of classroom-on-wheels and conducting classes in small groups at the village level to support the education of underprivileged students.

Increasing the access of children to online and digital resources, use of TV and radio to reduce learning losses.

Ensuring easy and timely access to providing uniforms, textbooks, and mid-day meals to the children.

Undertaking enrollment drives for students at the beginning of the academic year as part of ‘School Chalo Abhiyaan’ and ‘ Praveshotsav’ and maintaining attendance registers for students to ensure they regularly attend the classes.

Creating COVID-19 related awareness such as wearing masks, using sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing inside the school premises.

Identifying students across different grades based on their learning levels and relaxing detention norms to prevent drop out.

The ministry has also suggested encouraging children to read books beyond the syllabus and indulge in creative writing and problem solving.

Large-scale remedial programs and learning enhancement programs should be held to mitigate learning loss and inequality, have also been recommended.

READ | Education Ministry: No Homework Up To Class 2, Regular Monitor Of School Bags Weight

READ | Revised Scholarship Scheme For SC Students Will Ensure Greater Educational Access: PM Modi