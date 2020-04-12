Govt Launches ‘YUKTI’ Portal To Address Students’ Concern Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" on Sunday launched a web-portal 'YUKTI' -- Young India Combating COVID with Knowledge, Technology and Innovation. The portal will allow various institutions to share their strategies on challenges posed by COVID-19 and other future initiatives.

"YUKTI is a portal to monitor and record the efforts and initiatives of MHRD which have been taken in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The portal intends to cover the different dimensions of COVID-19 challenges in a very holistic and comprehensive way," said Pokhriyal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union HRD Minister said, "At present, our primary aim is to keep our academic community healthy, both physically and mentally, and to enable a continuous high-quality learning environment for learners. The portal is an effort of the MHRD to achieve this goal in these difficult times."

"The portal will include the various initiatives and efforts of the institutions in academics, research especially related to COVID, social initiatives by institutions and the measures taken for the betterment of the total wellbeing of the students," he added.

Meanwhile, with the increase in the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country, Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Sunday informed that India's tally has risen to 8356 cases of which 715 cases have recovered. Moreover, he added that India witnessed 909 new cases and 34 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Talking about the rapid rise in COVID-19 across the nation, he mentioned that '20% of the cases displayed moderate or critical symptoms', other were mild to no symptoms.

