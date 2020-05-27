GTU Exam Time Table And Other News Related To Technological University

Gujarat Technological University is reportedly an academic and research institution offering courses in engineering, architecture, management, pharmacy and computer science. According to the official website of GTU, it is a recognised state university which has numerous affiliated colleges spread over its five zones in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Surat and Rajkot. The University was found in the year 2007 and has students enrolled in a diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs. Off late, the university is facing a schedule change due to the ongoing situation with increasing coronavirus cases in the state. GTU has moved its base to online classes, lectures, webinars and more. Read on to find out about GTU exam, upcoming dates and other news.

GTU mock test guide released for students

Gujarat Technological University has released the guidelines for online examinations. At first, students will have to undergo a mock test which will get an understanding of possible technical glitches that students might face. Before GTU exams, the mock test will give a better hand to students who will learn to navigate through the exam site. The notification for the GTU exam read, “Registered Students are informed to visit their Student Portal login for his/her User Id, Password and URL. Provided URL will be activated before 30 minutes of the start of the Mock Test. Ensure that you are logged in from the desired device from which you want to give the entire mock test.

Ensure the connectivity of the internet is stable. Check the Wi-Fi connection before the mock test hours. Ensure maximum bandwidth is fixed for the mock test device. If possible, disconnect Wi-Fi from all other device until the mock test is over. If you are giving mock test using mobile data, ensure that connectivity is good throughout the mock test. Assuming you have good connectivity, it is advisable not to change the location once you have started the mock test. You may get disconnected from the mock test if connectivity is lost.

While submitting the answer, press the desired button once and wait for a response. You may get delayed response if your connectivity is not stable. After login, fill the required details and read the instructions, terms and conditions carefully. During the mock test, read the question carefully and select one most appropriate answer from given four options. Be very careful while giving the answer or changing the answer. While changing the answer do not forget to press “Save & Next” button."

GTU Exam will be online for most courses

The below mentioned course’s GTU mock test dates have been conducted and the GTU exam will be conducted soon.

B.Pharm Sem 8, D.Pharm Year 2 and M.Pharm Sem 4 B.E Semester 2, 4 and 6 Diploma Engineering Sem 2 and 4 B.Pharm Sm 2, 3, and 6 BE/B.Pharm Sem 2, 4 and 6

GTU Exam time table

The GTU exam time table is yet to be released. However, for the mock tests over 82000 students have appeared which is a good number for the university. There are over five lakh affiliated students under the university who are waiting for the online exams to be conducted. Reports suggest that the GTU exam will be conducted in the month of June.

