'Another Tughlaqi Order!': Surjewala Slams Haryana Government Over Teachers' Salary Cuts

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has targeted the Haryana state government over its announcement of not remitting salary to computer and lab assistants in government schools in Haryana for the month of June. Surjewala has called it a 'Tughlaqi decision'

"Another day, another Tughlaqi order! Now the Khattar government discontinued the salaries of 4,400 computer teachers and lab assistants. Daily destroying the livelihoods, snatching jobs every day, daily harassment has become the way of the Khattar government. Is this BJP-JJP government or 'anti-employee shop'?" Surjewala tweeted.

READ | China Reiterates Sovereignty Claim On Galwan Valley; Accuses Indian Army Of Crossing LAC

READ | Rahul Gandhi Takes New Line To Target Centre On Galwan Clash After 'Why Unarmed?' Attack

एक और दिन, एक और तुग़लकी फ़रमान!



अब खट्टर सरकार ने 4,400 कम्प्यूटर शिक्षकों व लैब सहायकों की तनख्वाह बंद की।



हर रोज़ पेट पर लात मारना,

हर रोज़ नौकरी छीनना,

हर रोज़ नई प्रताड़ना करना ही खट्टर सरकार का रास्ता बन गया है।



ये भाजपा जजपा सरकार है या “कर्मचारी विरोधी दुकान”? pic.twitter.com/W0ymNbhkVO — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 20, 2020

No remuneration for computer teachers

In the light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the schools and colleges across the country except for certain green zones, have been shut down to contain the spread of the pandemic. Due to this, the Haryana state government sent a Government Order concerning the remuneration of computer teachers and lab assistants for the month of June 2020.

READ | China Reiterates Sovereignty Claim On Galwan Valley; Accuses Indian Army Of Crossing LAC

READ | 'We Need Ran Neethi, Not Raj Neethi': KCR To PM Modi On Face-off In Galwan Valley

"The Computer faculty and Lab Attendants have been engaged on work order basis from 17/07/2019 to 30/06/2020. As no regular classroom teaching is being conducted for the students during the current month i.e. June 2020, therefore, the Computer Faculty and Lab Attendant shall not be paid any remuneration for the month of June 2020," the order said.

"It is therefore directed to ensure that the computer faculty and lab attendant shall not mark the attendance and they may not be assigned any kind of work in the current month that is June 2020," the order added.

Haryana has reported 9743 cases of which 144 have succumbed to the virus. while 4889 have recovered and discharged, bringing the count of active cases to 4,710 as on June 20 according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.