Haryana Govt Allows Students To Enroll In Class 11 Via WhatsApp; No Urgency In Fee Payment

Students who have passed class 10 from the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) and seek admission in class 11 in state government schools can send their results and necessary documents to the principal of the school on WhatsApp. Students are also not required to pay any fee at the moment. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana government has taken the decision in the interest of the students, an official release said.

"As per this initiative of the State Government in view of the safety of students, the students will get admission to class 11 while staying at their homes," Haryana Education Minister, Kanwar Pal said.

The Education Minister also congratulated BSEH students of class 10 for their best results. This year, the pass percentage of regular students of Haryana was 64.59 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage was 57.39 per cent and 51.15 per cent in 2018. He also urged the teachers to stay in touch with their class students as they enroll for higher grades.

64.59% Haryana students clear exams

A total of 64.59 percent of Haryana students cleared the secondary exam successfully. Of the 3,37,691 students who attended the exam, as many as 2,18,120 passed the boards while 87,070 students have failed it.

The girls have outperformed boys with 69.86 pass percent, while the pass percentage of boys touched at 60.27 percent Rishita, student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Hisar has topped the exam with 500 marks. A total of five students secured the second position with 499 marks. They are Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Sawant, Sneh, Ankita. Two students bagged the third position — Chahak, Rohit.

The official website to check the results is — bseh.org.in.. Apart from the website, the result will also available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana’. The app is available for Android users only through the Play store.

To pass the Haryana Board exams, students need to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject. Those who fail in two subjects will have to appear for the supplementary or compartmental exam, however, those who flunk in more than two exams will be declared as failed.

(With inputs from agency)