Girls In Haryana To Get Passport With Graduation Degree, Says CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Saturday that girls will be provided passports along with their graduation degrees and the entire process would be completed in the college itself.

"The state government has decided that all girl students should get a passport from their institutions along with their graduation degree", the CM said during a programme "Har Sar Helmet" organised to provide learner's driving licenses and free helmets to nearly 100 students in Karnal. The learner’s licences would be given to students to make them aware of traffic rules, he said.

CM Khattar also distributed helmets to some students adding that such a program is different from the political subject and would have long term results. He further stated that wearing a helmet could reduce the number of fatalities in accidents.

"Around 1,300 accidents take place in the country every day. A majority of the victims without helmet succumb to their injuries. Approximately 13 people die daily in accidents in Haryana," the CM added. "Studies show that if a person drives a vehicle wearing a helmet, there is an 80 per cent chance of survival in the accident."

Reduction in syllabus

To make up for the loss of studies due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Haryana government has decided to reduce the syllabus of Classes 9 to 12 in the current academic session. Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the government has instructed the Board of School Education to set up a panel in coordination with the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Gurgaon, to work out modalities for it.

Talking to reporters in Yamunanagar, Pal said if the COVID situation continues like this and schools won't open in such a scenario in coming weeks, the state government may contemplate giving tablets (computers) to students of classes 9th to 12th of government schools. He, however, said if any such decision has to be taken in future it will be taken keeping in view the state's economic situation.

On reducing syllabus, he said the government believes that in view of the coronavirus situation, students should not feel any kind of burden or mental pressure.It was a major factor taken into consideration when the decision was taken, which will be applicable to all schools affiliated to the board, the minister said.

