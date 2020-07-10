HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result: 64.59% Clear Exams, Girls Command Top 3 Positions

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) or Haryana Board, released the result of class 10 exam on Friday, A total of 64.59% of students cleared the secondary exam successfully. Of the 3,37,691 students who attended the exam, as many as 2,18,120 passed the boards while 87,070 students have failed it.

The girls have outperformed boys with 69.86 pass percent, while the pass percentage of boys touched at 60.27%. Rishita, student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Hisar has topped the exam with 500 marks. A total of five students secured the second position with 499 marks. They are Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Sawant, Sneh, Ankita. Two students bagged the third position — Chahak, Rohit.

The official website to check the results is — bseh.org.in.. Apart from the website, the result will also available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana’. The app is available for Android users only through the Play store.

To pass the Haryana Board exams, students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject. Those who fail in two subjects will have to appear for the supplementary or compartmental exam, however, those who flunk in more than two exams will be declared as failed.

