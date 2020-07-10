How To Calculate Percentage Of ICSE 10th Board? 10th, 12th Results To Be Out At 3 Pm Today

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination is all set to declare the results of the 12th standard and 10th standard. The ICSE results will be declared at 3 pm. This year, the results were pushed until July due to the coronavirus situation. Read on to find how to calculate the percentage of ICSE 10th board exam.
How to calculate ICSE 10th Percentage
- ICSE Class 10 has 10 subjects in total, so one needs to reduce them to 6 main heads.
- Like the English language and English literature are clubbed as one subject and the 'English marks' are actually the average of these two subjects.
- Biology, Chemistry, and Physics marks are clubbed as 'Science'
- History and Geography are clubbed as 'Social Science'.
- Other main subjects are Commerce, Hindi/ Regional language (second language), and Math.
- Out of these six subjects, English marks can't be skipped as it is a compulsory subject.
- While one needs to take the best four out of the five remaining subjects.
- This marking system is called as the 'best five system' for calculating the percentage.
Image courtesy: CISCE website
Example of ICSE percentage calculation
- Supposedly you have the following marks in different subjects like English- 90, Hindi- 80, Math – 95, Science – 89, Social Studies -93, and the 6th subject marks for the Third Language paper is- 99.
- The total marks add up to be 546/600
- Note that since the marks for Hindi subject are lowest so it won't be included while calculating the percentage. So, the total marks now become 466/500
- Thus your ICSE percentage comes to be 93.2%
- However, group 3 subjects like technical drawing, PE, computer applications, yoga, etc can not be included in the 5 subject list.
New marking scheme implemented for ICSE and ISC cancelled papers (10th & 12th board)
- CISCE, which refers to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, recently released a revised marking scheme for cancelled papers.
- The new assessment formulae are derived for the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th board cancelled papers that were supposed to be conducted from July 1st to July 14th.
- Candidates can check the official notification at cisce.org
-
The key points of the revised assessment scheme are mentioned below.
Average marks scored by the student in the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th board papers (which were already conducted) were taken into consideration.
Internal Assessment (for 10th Class) or Subject project and Practical Work will be taken into account while marking the cancelled papers.
Percentage Subject Internal Assessment (for ICSE/ 10th Class) or Percentage subject Project and Practical Work (For 12th / ISC) will also play an important role while grading the remaining papers.
New Marks imputation formulae were designed to test General Academic Ability.
How to see ICSE results online?
- Visit the links - www.cisce.org or the second link www.results.cisce.org.
- Click enter, you will be redirected to the council website (CISCE website).
- Enter the roll number or the Unique ID followed by the Index No and lastly the CAPTCHA.
- Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.
- All the registered students of the ICSE can get the results through the message service as well.
- Type the registration number on the message in the format- ICSE XXXXXXX (X is your number on the hall ticket).
- For ISC Type- ISC XXXXXXX (X is your number on the hall ticket). Now use number 09248082883 and send the typed text.
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock