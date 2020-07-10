How To Calculate Percentage Of ICSE 10th Board? 10th, 12th Results To Be Out At 3 Pm Today

The key points of the revised assessment scheme are mentioned below.

Average marks scored by the student in the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th board papers (which were already conducted) were taken into consideration.

Internal Assessment (for 10th Class) or Subject project and Practical Work will be taken into account while marking the cancelled papers.

Percentage Subject Internal Assessment (for ICSE/ 10th Class) or Percentage subject Project and Practical Work (For 12th / ISC) will also play an important role while grading the remaining papers.

New Marks imputation formulae were designed to test General Academic Ability.