Himachal Pradesh HC Stays Final Year UGC Exams, Awaits Top Court's Decision Tomorrow

Ahead of the University Grants Commission (UGC)'s hearing on the fate of the final year exams in the Supreme Court tomorrow, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday stayed the final term exams in the state, waiting for the top court's order on the matter. While hearing the petition in the HC against the final year exams, the division bench of Justices Sureshwar Thakur and Chander Bhushan Barowalia, observed that a similar matter was pending before the apex court, requesting the petitioner to await the apex court's decision. The matter has been slated for further hearing on August 19.

"Since it is stated at the bar by Neel Kamal Sharma, advocate appearing for respondent number 2, that a lis similar to the controversy borne in the extant writ petition is sub judice before the apex court, there-up-to, as further prayed for, the outcome of the apposite sub judice lis before the apex court, is, enjoined to be awaited, besides thereupto the respondents concerned, may not proceed, with the relevant schedule," the bench said.

UGC questions Maha & Delhi Govts

In the last hearing in the top court, the UGC questioned the affidavits filed by the Delhi and Maharashtra governments cancelling the final year exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the states could not supersede the rules of the UGC. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta remarked that states could not act unilaterally adding that their degrees may not be recognized if they did so. The bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah also brought up the Disaster Management Act questioning if the Act could override the UGC's guidelines.

The UGC has justified the revised guidelines issued on July 6 and said that it adequately takes into account the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic because it provides sufficient time till the end of September 2020 to conduct the final year/terminal semester examinations after following the prescribed protocols and procedures relating to COVID-19. The next hearing is scheduled for August 18.

