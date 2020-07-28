'Hope For Good Future:' Sachin Pilot Extends Good Wishes As RBSE Declares Class X Results

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday extended his wishes to the state board secondary education students who passed their class 10 exams. Taking to Twitter, Pilot empathized with students who had not achieved desired results and urged them to not lose hope. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) announced results of class 10 students on Tuesday which had concluded on June 30 after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pilot was recently ousted from his post of Deputy CM and the President of Rajasthan Congress for allegedly conspiring with the BJP to topple the ruling government. Here is Pilot's tweet:

READ | RBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared! 80.63% Pass Exams; See Results At Rajresults.nic.in

राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम में उत्तीर्ण हुए सभी विद्यार्थियों को हार्दिक बधाई। जिन छात्रों को अपनी अपेक्षा के अनुरूप परिणाम नहीं मिले, वे हताश ना होकर पुनः प्रयास करें, सफलता अवश्य मिलेगी। मैं आप सभी के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 28, 2020

RBSE declares class 10 results

RBSE 10th board results were released at 4 pm today with a pass percentage of 80.63%. In 2020, girls have outshined the Rajasthan 10th board results with 81.41 per cent clearing the exams, while 79.99 per cent boys passed the 10th class exam this year. More than 9 lakh students had appeared for the 2020 exams.

READ | Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Gehlot Sends Proposal To Guv; BJP,BSP File Pleas In HC

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education declared the results of Arts streams on July 21. A total of 5,80,725 students had registered for RBSE exams in Arts stream out of which 5,26,726 passed, registering a pass percentage of 90.70%. The RBSE result for the science stream was announced earlier. The students had a passing percentage of 91.6% in the science stream. The total passing percentage for the 12th commerce students was 94.4%. The Rajasthan Board examination results were pushed by over two months due to the coronavirus situation across the country which led to the nationwide lockdown.

READ | RBSE 10th Result 2020 Topper List: Rajasthan Board Decides Not To Declare Merit List