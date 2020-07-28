RBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared! 80.63% Pass Exams; See Results At Rajresults.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the Class 10th results. The board has declared not to mention any merit lists for this year. RBSE 10th board results were released at 4 pm today with a pass percentage of 80.63%. In 2020, girls have outshined the Rajasthan 10th board results with 81.41 per cent clearing the exams, while 79.99 per cent boys passed the 10th class exam this year.

In 2020, more than 9 lakh students appeared in the RBSE 2020 exams. They concluded the Rajasthan board exams for this year on June 30, 2020. The board conducted the pending exams of subjects such as English, Hindi, Mathematics, and Geography later. Read on how to check the 10th class results from official websites and alternate websites if the main site is down.

Candidates need a minimum mark of 33 per cent in each subject to clear their RBSE class 10 exams. This indicates that the candidates need to have 33% in subjects including Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.

How to check RBSE 10th result 2020

Visit the RBSE's official websites at http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ and rajresults.nic.in

Click on the link showing "class 10 results" option

Enter roll number and other required details, keep admit card handy for details

Click on the Submit button

Check your results and download the result copy as a PDF or as a hardcopy for future reference

Website links to check Rajasthan board 10th result

Here are the alternative website links if the main site is not working -

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

RBSE result 2020 updates

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education declared the results of Arts streams on July 21. A total of 5,80,725 students had registered for RBSE exams in Arts stream out of which 5,26,726 passed, registering a pass percentage of 90.70%. The RBSE result for the science stream was announced earlier. The students had a passing percentage of 91.6% in the science stream. The total passing percentage for the 12th commerce students was 94.4%. The Rajasthan Board examination results were pushed by over two months due to the coronavirus situation across the country which led to the nationwide lockdown.

