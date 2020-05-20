AIIMS Admit Card 2020: Know The Steps To Download PG Admit Card Form AIIMS Site

All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the schedule for its PG entrance exams. AIIMS has shared the details about its postgraduate exams on its official website. So, interested candidates can check the same on aiimsexams.org

The country’s premier medical institute will release AIIMS PG admit card on May 20, 2020. It will be available through online mode, where students will have to download it. AIIMS admit card 2020 is for PG examination, which is conducted for candidates who want admission to the PG medical courses including MD, MS, MDS, DM, and M.Ch. The examination is organised twice a year. While the first exam takes place in January, the second exam is conducted in July. We have mentioned the necessary details about AIIMS admit card 2020 here.

Details about AIIMS admit card 2020

People who have applied for the AIIMS PG examination will be able to download the admit card from the site. It will be made available online and students should not expect it to arrive through the post. Also, candidates need to have a valid AIIMS admit card 2020 to enter the examination hall. They can check to admit card through candidate login. Students need to enter their candidate ID and password and save the admit card for future purposes.

AIIMS PG admit card download

For AIIMS PG admit card download, students can follow easy steps that are mentioned below:

Candidates have to visit the official website link i.e. aiimsexams.org

They have to click on the Academic courses tab before selecting the course

It will take the candidate to another page where they have to choose Registration/Login link

After this, they need to enter their Candidate ID, password and Captcha and click on the login button

The AIIMS PG admit card download will display on the device’s screen

Candidates need to check their full details and click on the print button

AIIMS admit card 2020 verification

After downloading the AIIMS admit card 2020, candidates need to check all the details carefully and make sure that they are accurate. They also have to check their signature and photograph. If they find any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates need to contact the Assistant Controller of Examinations, AIIMS, New Delhi.

