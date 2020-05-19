JEE Mains 2020: NTA Reopens Application Process To Apply For The Exam

The NTA (National Testing Agency) reopened the opportunity for candidates who wanted to apply for JEE-Mains exam. NTA is a body responsible for conducting numerous exams in India. The JEE-Mains is an entrance exam for students seeking admission into engineering colleges in India. The newly extended application dates for JEE- Mains start from today that is May 19 and would be opened till May 24, 2020.

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown cases all over the world, many students were doubtful about continuing their dream of studying abroad. So for those students, this extension dates for JEE-Mains bring a lot of relief as now they can apply to many prestigious universities and colleges of India through their JEE-Mains score. Check out the latest tweet sent by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal regarding the same.

National Testing Agency (NTA) gives one last opportunity to submit afresh or to complete the online application form for JEE (Main) 2020.



Forms will be available from 19th May - 24th May 2020 on the website https://t.co/DCaBNvHALA@DG_NTA



Details here: https://t.co/gzNGzV3Vbx — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 19, 2020

New extension dates for JEE-Mains application for 2020

The JEE-Mains 2020 will be conducted from July 18 to July 23.

Those students who couldn't apply for the exam earlier as the dates were closed can take this opportunity to qualify for the prestigious engineering colleges in India.

JEE-Mains is the first leg exam of the two-tier JEE entrance exam.

JEE - Mains is an entrance exam for admission to engineering colleges in India. It is also a qualifier exam for those who want to attempt JEE- Advanced exam. JEE- Advanced is however conducted by the IITs for selecting students.

Take a look at the official public notice that NTA sent out today mentioning the necessary information regarding the extension of the application dates.

Image courtesy: Twitter

Pointers to remember for JEE-Mains 2020 exam

The JEE Main Exam 2020 will be held across the country from July 18 to July 23 this year.

The application form process for JEE-Mains 2020 will be available on or before May 24, 2020.

The forms can be completed and submitted only up to 5 pm on May 24, whereas the submission of the fees can be done until 11.50 pm on May 24, 2020.

Candidates have been asked to pay the application fee online via debit card, net banking, UPI, or Paytm.

Students qualifying in the JEE-Mains exams will appear for the JEE Advanced exam which will be held later

Promo Image courtesy: Green Chameleon on Unsplash