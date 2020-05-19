JEE Mains 2020: NTA Reopens Application Process To Apply For The Exam

Quick links:
The NTA (National Testing Agency) reopened the opportunity for candidates who wanted to apply for JEE-Mains exam. NTA is a body responsible for conducting numerous exams in India. The JEE-Mains is an entrance exam for students seeking admission into engineering colleges in India. The newly extended application dates for JEE- Mains start from today that is May 19 and would be opened till May 24, 2020.
Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown cases all over the world, many students were doubtful about continuing their dream of studying abroad. So for those students, this extension dates for JEE-Mains bring a lot of relief as now they can apply to many prestigious universities and colleges of India through their JEE-Mains score. Check out the latest tweet sent by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal regarding the same.
National Testing Agency (NTA) gives one last opportunity to submit afresh or to complete the online application form for JEE (Main) 2020.— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 19, 2020
Image courtesy: Twitter
Promo Image courtesy: Green Chameleon on Unsplash