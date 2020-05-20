Mumbai University Latest Updates: Education Minister Writes To UGC For Exam Cancellation

In the state of Maharashtra, Mumbai alone has over 22,000 cases of COVID-19 infection and the pandemic has brought life to a standstill in the financial capital of India. Mumbai University is looking at the challenge of addressing concerns of lakhs of students who are either waiting for the results or examination dates.

With the key concern being the risk of exposure to the virus, Mumbai University administration has switched to remote teaching through e-classes, online lectures and webinars and more. Mumbai University also released guidelines on the upcoming exams. Read on to know Mumbai University updates, exams and other details.

Mumbai University releases exam guidelines

Mumbai University released a detailed guideline regarding forms, exams and more details through its Twitter account. The PDF shared by the university cleared doubts on who all can fill the form. It also shed light on final years’ students with ATKTs about the pending exams. The report read, “Guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission and on the recommendation of a committee constituted by the State Government.” The detailed PDF also clarified the doubts on how the non-final year students will be marked.

Uday Samant addresses uncertainties

After 5000 students participated in research alongside Maharashtra Students Union, it was revealed that over 80% of students live in the red zone areas of COVID-19 positive cases. The student union wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting that the exams must not be conducted as students cannot travel from red zone areas. Furthermore, social distancing is not possible during the exams, which poses a risk to the individuals.

Maharashtra Education Minister Uday Samant, in turn, has written a letter to the UGC stating that it is not possible to conduct exams amid the pandemic. The decision is not only for Mumbai University but for all educational institutions in the state.

Letter of Hon'ble Shree Uday Sawant ji to UGC to cancel final year exams of MAHARASHTRA Students pic.twitter.com/gEUIz2BS5C — Arvind R. Singh (@ArvindRSingh11) May 19, 2020

Bombay HC slams Mumbai University

In another incident, Bombay High Court served a second notice to the Mumbai University to clear pending dues of a retired official affiliated to a management institute under Mumbai University. As per reports, the 61-year-old retired professor and director had to face 'contemptuous conduct' and the university had let-go of the professor as he had completed the age quota of 60 years of service in any state-related system but had retained the post by filing an application for extension of tenure.

