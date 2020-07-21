HRD Minister Calls Upon Undergraduate Students; Highlights Centre's 'SWAYAM' Initiative

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday called upon all undergraduate students under Centre's SWAYAM initiative. SWAYAM is a programme initiated by the Government of India, which is designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of Education Policy - Access, Equity and Quality.

Taking to Twitter and stated that the initiative consists of over 200 courses covering a diverse range of subjects especially made to cater to your learning needs.

Calling all Undergraduate Students!@SWAYAMMHRD's UGC MOOCs offers 200+ courses covering a diverse range of subjects especially made to cater to your learning needs.



Take a look at the list of the courses available & get going:

READ: HRD ministry asks states to provide parents' feedbacks on reopening of schools

HRD Minister Announces Launch Of 'Manodarpan' Initiative

Earlier in the day, Pokhriyal virtually launched ‘Manodarpan’ initiative under ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ on July 21 at 11am. This move aims at providing “permanent psychological support” to all the students, teachers and parents especially when most results are out and admissions have started amid the trying times of COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual meet consisted of modules elaborating on how teachers and environment of schools can contribute to creating a healthy space for the students. It included Minister of State for HRD Shri Sanjay Dhotre, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Shri Amit Khare; Secretary, School Education and Literacy Smt Anita Karwal along with senior officials of the Ministry.

Prior to the launch, through a recorded video message, the HRD Minister had informed that amid unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, the government acknowledged the need of continuing the education on both, academic front as well as the mental well-being of students.

