HRD Minister Announces Launch Of 'Manodarpan' Initiative To Support Students Amid COVID-19

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal virtually launched ‘Manodarpan’ initiative under ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ on July 21 at 11am. This move aims at providing “permanent psychological support” to all the students, teachers and parents especially when most results are out and admissions have started amid the trying times of COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual meet consisted of modules elaborating on how teachers and environment of schools can contribute to creating a healthy space for the students. It included Minister of State for HRD Shri Sanjay Dhotre, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Shri Amit Khare; Secretary, School Education and Literacy Smt Anita Karwal along with senior officials of the Ministry. Watch the launch here, live:

Launching #Manodarpan - an initiative under #AtmaNirbharBharat Abhiyan, to provide Psychosocial Support to 👧Students👩‍🏫Teachers & 👪Parents, and address their issues related to Mental Health and Emotional Well-being. https://t.co/9915e3OYO1 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 21, 2020

Prior to the launch, through a recorded video message, the HRD Minister had informed that amid unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, the government acknowledged the need of continuing the education on both, academic front as well as the mental well-being of students. Therefore, the initiative ‘Manodarpan’ would cover a whole spectrum of activities to provide support psychologically during COVID-19 pandemic and even after the global health crisis is over. The newly-launched initiative would also build up human capital and enhance productivity. Pokhriyal urged all the students, teachers and parents across the nation to join the initiative to keep a healthy lifestyle and lead a stress-free life.

HRD Ministry seeks parents' feedback

'Manodarpan' launch came just a day after reports suggested that HRD Ministry is seeking the feedback of parents in the reopening of schools along with their expectations and suggestions on the changes they would like to see when the same happens. According to reports, letters to state education secretaries have been sent out by the Department of School Education and Literacy asking them to provide feedback from parents on what are their views on reopening schools. The letters sent out to states and union territories have reportedly asked them to furnish feedback from parents as to when they would like the schools to reopen - August, September, or October.

