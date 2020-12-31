HSSC Admit Card: Gram Sachiv Admit Cards Released On Hssc.gov.in

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has finally released the HSSC Gram Sachiv admit card. According to its official website, the HSSC admit card has been released today on December 30, 2020. Students can now visit the website hssc.gov.in to download the Gram Sachiv admit card. Read on to know more about the Gram Sachiv admit card.

HSSC Gram Sachiv admit card download

Visit HSSC’s official website-hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, you will find an activated link that reads “Gram Sachiv Admit Card.”

Upon clicking the link, you will be directed to a new HSSC page.

Once the webpage loads, you will be asked to enter your registration number and date of birth

Upon clicking submit, your HSSC Admit card will be displayed on screen.

Download or take a print of the HSSC Gram Sachiv admit card.

When is the HSSC Gram Sachiv exam?

According to the commission’s official website, the exam is scheduled to be held between January 9 to 10, 2021. The exam will be held in various centres across the state of Haryana. All candidates must note that the HSSC Gram Sachiv exam venue will be mentioned on the admit card. The exam will be held in two sessions in the written mode. The candidates need to check some important details in their HSSC Admit Card 2020.

Name of the candidates

Roll Number of the Candidates

Signature of the Candidates

Photograph

Examination centre

Examination timings

Exam Name

Date of the Examination

Reporting timing

General Instruction

More about the HSSC Exam date

A report in Scroll.in has revealed that the exam was previously scheduled to be conducted from December 25 to December 27. It was then changed to December 26 and 27. But then it was finally rescheduled for January. Candidates must note that the exam will be conducted in two shifts, i.e., from 10.30 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by the Staff Selection Board to fill 697 Gram Sachiv vacancies Development & Panchayat Department, Haryana. The notification for the recruitment was released in February 2020 and the application process was conducted from February 17 to March 2, 2020. Moreover, the exam will consist of questions from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi, Relevant subjects which will have a 75% weightage. Remaining 25% weightage will be given to questions from History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, and Culture of Haryana.

