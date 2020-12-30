RRB NTPC Exam: See Details About The Exam Date, Admit Card, Venue And Phases

The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has started the RRB NTPC exam for the candidates. The RRB NTPC exam date is from December 28 and will continue till March. The RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam is currently underway. RRB NTPC exam is being held for the Non-Technical Popular Categories, NTPC. A lot of people have been curious to know about the RRB NTPC exam date, RRB NTPC admit card and other details about the recruitment examination. Here is a look at all the details about the examination and the exam dates.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10,12 Board Exam Dates To Be Revealed Tomorrow?

RRB NTPC exam details

The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB had issued an official notice regarding the RRB NTPC exam. The notice mentioned that the first stage CBT will be held in multiple phases. This is being done in order to ensure all the COVID-19 guidelines for the large number of eligible candidates which is approximately 1.25 Crores.

According to the notice, the first phase of the RRB NTPC exam is being held from December 28, 2020, and will continue till January 13, 2021. The exam venue is going to be in various cities all over the country. The candidates have been informed about their RRB NTPC exam venue and the date of their exam as well as which shift they will be appearing for the exams.

Also Read | RRB NTPC EXAM 2020: Normalisation Formula Revised For RRB NTPC Exam

Those candidates who have not been scheduled for the exam in the first phase will be informed about it from RRB. The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all the official RRB websites 10 days prior to the commencement of the examination.

RRB NTPC admit card link will be made 4 days prior to the exam date as mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link. Those candidates who have not been scheduled in a phase will be displayed a message as, “Dear Candidate, You are not scheduled in the present phase. Please wait for intimation from RRBs”

Also Read | SBI PO Admit Card Released: Here's How A Candidate Can Get Hold Of Their Exam Hall Ticket

Also Read | COVID: With No Clarity On Board Exam Dates, Schools Conduct Pre-board Exams In Online Mode

The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB conducts the recruitment examination for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of RRB NTPC 2020 for all the latest update and news related to the recruitment process and RRB NTPC exam date. The candidates should not be misled about RRB NTPC 2020 by unauthenticated sources.

Image Credits: Shutterstock