CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10,12 Board Exam Dates To Be Revealed Tomorrow?

According to the tweet that Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' shared on December 20, another live webinar is yet awaited from the minister on December 22. He is expected to solve any existing queries by students, parents and the teachers regarding the 2021 board exams. The webinar will go live at 4 pm on December 22 on Twitter or Facebook. The education minister is expected to make important announcements regarding the CBSE Class 12 exam 2021 as well as CBSE class 10 exam 2021. Read on to know more details about the CBSE board exam 2021 and other CBSE 2021 news.

'आचार्य देवो भव:' My dear #Teachers, I will be going live on Dec 22 at 4 pm to talk to you about the upcoming board #exams. Do tune in & share your concerns with me. #EducationMinisterGoesLive pic.twitter.com/3aSO9bmSBD — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 20, 2020

Just 2 days to go!

Teachers, Union Education Minister Shri @DrRPNishank is all set to respond to your queries/concerns related to board exams . #EducationMinisterGoesLive

You can join him via Twitter/Facebook (@DrRPNishank) at 4 PM. Don't forget to tune in! pic.twitter.com/mrmmQGl43I — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) December 20, 2020

CBSE board exam 2021

CBSE board exam dates for both Class 10th and 12th are still under decision and the confirmed dates are not revealed yet. A few days ago, fake news was being shared everywhere though social media stating that the 2021 CBSE board exams would be conducted in March, however, the education minister addressed this in his last webinar interaction with parents and students stating that the news is fake and unofficial. He then mentioned that the exams may not be held in March even the pandemic conditions are not brought under control in the country. He also mentioned that the 2021 board exams would have more objective questions and it would be more application based.

10 days ago, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishant held a live session at 10 am to interact with the students, teachers and parents from across the country. Pokhriyal congratulated the ministers and officials for successfully conducting board and competitive exams amid the pandemic. Stating that this year, 5.1 per cent more students had applied for the NEET exam. The Union Minister also said that the Education Ministry has increased the number of exam centres this year to fulfil the needs of social distancing while giving the exams.

In the early week of December, it was revealed that the board exams in 2021 would be conducted in written mode only and not online. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials said that the dates for the conduct of the examination are still underway. The officials of the board also said that if students were not able to sit for practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives would be explored.

