HSSC SI Answer Key 2021 Released For Female Candidates; Raise Objections Till Oct 5

HSSC Sub Inspector Answer Key 2021: The answer key for HSSC Sub-Inspector 2021 exam has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission today, October 4, 2021. Female candidates who took part in the HSSC Sub-Inspector exam can check the answer key by visiting the official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in. As per the official notice issued by Haryana Staff Selection Commission, candidates of three specific centers will have to appear for the HSSC SI re-examination on October 13.

Candidates must note that this answer key is provisional and is for Female SI Exam 2021. Candidates can raise objections till October 5, 2021. The examination authority will soon publish the final answer key, based on which the exam results will be declared. Candidates can check or download the HSSC ST Answer Key by following the below-given steps and using the direct link given here - HSSC SI Answer Key 2021.

HSSC Sub Inspector answer key 2021: Last date to raise object is October 5; Follow below-given steps

STEP 1 : Candidates will have to go to the official website - hssc.gov.in .

: Candidates will have to go to the official website - . STEP 2 : Now, on the homepage, select the new updates section and, click on, " HSSC SI answer key and raise objections ".

: Now, on the homepage, select the new updates section and, click on, " ". STEP 3 : Alternatively, use the direct link provided here to view the answer key and raise objections for the various sets – Set A | Set B | Set C | Set D | Raise Objections here.

: Alternatively, use the direct link provided here to view the answer key and raise objections for the various sets – | Raise Objections here. STEP 4 : If you want to raise an objection, enter your name, roll number, email address, mobile phone number, postal address, question booklet set number.

: If you want to raise an objection, enter your name, roll number, email address, mobile phone number, postal address, question booklet set number. STEP 5 : The response sheet will now appear on the screen.

: The response sheet will now appear on the screen. STEP 6 : Cross-check your answers with the HSSC's SI Answer Key 2021.

: Cross-check your answers with the HSSC's SI Answer Key 2021. STEP 7: Now, raise objections, if any, and then click on "Submit".

HSSC Sub Inspector: HSSC Final Results | More details

The HSSC exam was held on August 29, 2021, and the final results are expected to be released soon. It must be noted that objections can be only raised by the candidates through the online medium and fees are charged for each objection. Candidates will not be informed whether their objections are valid or not, but the changes will have an effect on the final answer keys. Meanwhile, the exam conducting body is likely to release the answer key for male candidates anytime soon.

Image: Unsplash