IB Recruitment 2021: Applications Open Till January 9 For 2000 Posts Of ACIO

The Intelligence Bureau recently invited the online applications in the IB recruitment 2021. The online applications are invited from Indian Nationals for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive i.e. ACIO-II/Exe in IB. A total of 2000 vacancies for the post are on offer in the ACIO recruitment 2020. The official IB ACIO recruitment 2021 notification was released on December 19, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at mha.gov.in and apply in the IB recruitment 2021. For all the people who are wondering about the IB ACIO recruitment 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

IB recruitment 2021

The online applications for the posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer were started on December 19, 2020. The candidates can apply on the official website and pay the application fee till January 9, 2021. The pay level for the posts is going to be level 7 ₹44,990-1,42,400. For applying in this IB recruitment 2021, the candidate should hold a bachelor’s degree from any recognized board or university. The candidate should be between 18-27 years of age. For applying in ACIO recruitment, the candidate should have basic knowledge of computers. There are also certain age relaxations for reserved categories.

Candidates should check the official IB recruitment notification from the official website to know about the details of eligibility in IB recruitment 2021. IB recruitment syllabus for the written examination will be of general awareness, quantitative aptitude, numerical/analytical/logical ability & reasoning, English language and general studies. For Tier 2 written examination, a descriptive type of paper will be held for 50 marks. After the written examination, candidates will have to undergo the interview round. Here is a look at the important dates of IB recruitment 2021.

Important dates of IB ACIO recruitment

Opening date for on-line registration of application – December 19, 2020

Closing Date of submission of application with submission of online application fee through Debit/Credit Card / Net Banking (Payment of Application Fee through SBI MOPS portal) – January 9, 2021, up to 23.59 hours

Last Date of submission of Application Fee through SBI challan – January 12, 2021, in banking hours

Candidates are advised to read the IB recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer to know about all the latest updates and news related to the recruitment and IB recruitment syllabus.

Image Credits: Shutterstock