HVPNL recruitment 2020 Begins For 201 Haryana Power Utilities Assistant Engineer Posts

Haryana Power Utilities has started the application process for 201 vacancies for various posts. The recruitment is for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Cadre) under Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL). The application process for the recruitment starts today from December 7th. Candidates who are eligible for the post of Assistant Engineer can apply latest by January 8, after which the application link would be deactivated. Candidates can apply at the official website of Haryana Power Utilities at hpvn.org.in. Read on for more details about HVPNL recruitment 2020.

HVPNL recruitment 2020

The official statement describing the application process for HVPNL recruitment stated that the HPU recruitment for Assistant engineer post would be based on the GATE score of last year or the current year.

It stated “The GATE-2019 result is also being considered in the present recruitment as one-time special measure and it shall not be treated as precedent for future recruitments. As the earlier advertisement dated 27.06.2019 was cancelled, therefore, all the candidates who had applied in 2019 are required to apply afresh. Further, the criteria for selection for the post of AE has changed now, therefore, no claim whatsoever, with respect to earlier advertisement dated 27.06.2019 and public notice dated 12.09.2019 shall be entertained. In case of candidates who have appeared in both GATE-2019 and GATE-2020, they have the option to apply for the post advertised on the basis of GATE-2019 or GATE-2020 result as the case may be.”

Click here for the direct link to apply for HVPNL vacancy.

Image credits: HVPNL website

Educational Qualification mentioned in HYPNL notification 2020

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - Candidates must have a bachelor of engineering degree or equivalent Degree from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks or Master of Engineering Degree or equivalent Degree from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks.

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) - Candidates must have an engineering degree or equivalent from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks in respect of General category/ other category candidates and 55% marks in respect of SC category candidates of Haryana domicile in Mechanical Engineering.

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - Candidates must have a bachelor degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent Degree from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks or Master Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent Degree.

