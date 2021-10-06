IBPS Clerk 2021 Registration Window To Reopen Tomorrow For Over 5000 Vacancies

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will begin the registration process for IBPS Clerk CRP-XI from tomorrow, October 7. IBPS has released a short statement regarding the opening of the IBPS Clerk registration window on its official website. However, a detailed notification is still awaited. There are around 5858 vacancies for the post of clerk. Moreover, IBPS has notified on Wednesday that all the tests (Prelims and Mains) other than the test of English and Hindi language will be held in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

IBPS recruitment exams to be held in 13 regional languages

IBPS had released the Clerk recruitment notification on July 12. The last date to apply for the recruitment was August 1. However, the union finance ministry had directed the IBPS to stop the recruitment process amid a row over the number of languages in which the exam is being held. Questions were raised that despite the fact that 22 languages are recognized by the Constitution of India, the exam for recruitment in the clerical cadre of public Sector Banks (PSBs) is only in two languages: English and Hindi. Now, the IBPS has decided to conduct the exam in 13 regional languages.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2021

Candidates who had registered themselves between July 12 and 14, 2021 will have to register again. Detailed revised notification is expected to be released soon. Earlier, the IBPS Clerk prelims exam was scheduled to be held on 28th-29th August and 4th September 2021. However, the exam had to be postponed as the registration process was stopped mid-way. The revised schedule for registration and conduct of the exam will be informed in the revised notification. Candidates are advised to visit the official website- ibps.in for regular updates.

IBPS Clerk 2021: How to apply