IBPS Clerk Result, Notification And Other Details Regarding The Clerical Cadre In 2019

IBPS Clerk examinations are the eligibility tests administered by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. The tests are conducted across the country for the selections and sorting out of candidates in government banking. Here is the official IBPS Clerk Exam 2019 notification:

IBPS 2019 Clerk Exam Notification

The official IBPS 2019 Clerk notification had released on September 12, 2019, to recruit 12074 posts of Clerical Cadre. The online registrations for IBPS 2019 Clerk will begin from September 17, 2019. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection holds the IBPS Clerical cadre in Public Sector banks every year. IBPS started the Common Written Examination (CWE) in the year 2011 to recruit officers and clerks in Public Sector Banks. IBPS, through its official website of registration, accepts online applications for the examinations. The examinations held at various locations in India. The IBPS clerical examinations are conducted online. In 2019, IBPS CWE-VII Clerk Pre-Exam was held on December 7 and 8, 2019. The main IBPS clerk examination will be held on January 19, 2020.

How to check the IBPS Clerk results for the Pre-Exam

The candidates who clear the exam shall be eligible to appear for the mains which are scheduled to be conducted on January 19 next year. The IBPS Clerk main exam is going to be a computer-based exam where objective type questions of 100 marks each will be asked. The given timing for the exam is one hour. After the final result, candidates will be shortlisted for the 7,275 banking posts.

Visit the official website mentioned above On the home page, click on “Click here to IBPS Clerk preliminary exam results 2019′ link A new page will open. On the new page, enter your registration number and password and log-in Your result will appear Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are required to take a print out of their findings for further reference. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has been conducting recruitments for several banks which also includes PSUs at various levels. Though, this exam was for the post of a clerk which is also highly in demand.

