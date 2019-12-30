IBPS Clerk Result 2019: Here Are The Expected Cutoffs In The Exam Results

IBPS has successfully conducted the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 examinations. It was expected that the results for this exam would be out by the end of the month. But according to the latest reports, the results are expected to be out by January. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will reportedly release the results for the clerk preliminary exams by the first week of January. It is reported that an official from IBPS told a news publication that the results might release either in the last week of December or first week of January.

The candidates can access their IBPS Clerk Preliminary exam result on the official website https://ibps.in/

Also Read: IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2019 Released At Ibps.in, Here’s How To Download Hall Ticket

Also Read: IBPS RRB Clerks Preliminary Examination 2019 Results Are Out!

No. Section Expected Cutoff 1 Quantitative Aptitude 11 – 15 2 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 12 – 16 3 General English 8 – 14 4 General/Financial Awareness 13 – 17



How to check the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019? The candidates who clear the exam shall be eligible to appear for the mains which are scheduled to be conducted on January 19 next year. The IBPS Clerk main exam is going to be a computer-based exam where objective type questions of 100 marks each will be asked. The given timing for the exam is one hour. After the final result, candidates will be shortlisted for the 7,275 banking posts.

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the home page, click on “Click here to IBPS Clerk preliminary exam results 2019′ link

Step 3: A new page will open. On the new page, enter your registration number and password and log-in

Step 4: Your result will appear

Step 5: Download and take printout for future reference

Candidates are required to take a print out of their results for further reference. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has been conducting recruitments for several banks which also includes PSUs at various levels. Though, this exam was for the post of a clerk which is also highly in demand.

Also Read: IBPS GK Questionnaire: A Set Of Questions To Prepare For The Test

Also Read: IBPS GK Exams 2019: Recruitment Notifications, Time Table, And More