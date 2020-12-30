IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020 To Be Out On December 31 On Ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Prelims exam date is out now. According to IBPS’ official website, the exam was held on November 23 and December 13. According to a notification on the official website, IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020 will be out on December 31, 2020. Soon after the IBPS clerk prelims result is out, the candidates can go ahead and start applying for mains examination. Read on to know more about IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2020.

IBPS Clerk Prelims result

How to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020?

Visit the official website ibps.in

An activated result link will be visible on the homepage, click the result link

Then you will be redirected to a new page asking you to enter the login details, registration number/roll number, and date of birth/password.

Once you click submit, the result status is displayed on the screen

Candidates can download and take the printout of the IBPS Clerk Prelims result.

How is the result calculated?

A report on shiksha.com reveals that IBPS follows the method of normalisation of marks. This means that the scores of candidates are calculated based on the normalisation process. The normalisation of marks is done using the equi-percentile method. Because the exam is conducted in multiple sessions, the question papers are different for each session.

Hence, the Normalisation process is followed to equate the difficulty level of question sets. In the end, the corrected scores obtained by each candidate in different sessions is normalised. Scores up to two decimal points are taken for the purpose of calculations. Once the normalisation is done, final scores are rounded off up to two decimal digits.

When is the IBPS main exam?

According to IBPS.in, after the IBPS result 2020 for prelims is announced, a scorecard will be released in January. After this, the mains exam will be conducted on January 24. The result for the mains exam will be released in April 2021.

More about IBPS main exam

According to ibps.in, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the mains exam comprises four sections. They are General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude. The total marks for the test are 200. The marks of the mains exam are considered for making the final merit list.