SBI PO Admit Card Released: Here's How A Candidate Can Get Hold Of Their Exam Hall Ticket

The SBI PO admit card has been made available online for the purpose of being downloaded by candidates of the upcoming examinations. The SBI PO admit card can be downloaded from State Bank Of India's Official site. The examinations are being held for the purpose of assessing the aptitude for the post of Probationary Officer offered by the State Bank Of India. The SBI PO Exam Date(s) range from December 31st to January 5th. Read on to find out the SBI PO Admit Card download process.

In order to receive their respective admit cards, a candidate has to follow the steps that have been listed below. It must be noted that a candidate will not be allowed to enter the examination venue without the said hall ticket on their SBI PO exam date. Additionally, a valid proof of identities, such as a PAN Card, Aadhar Card or the likes must be with the candidate at the time of attempting the examination.

SBI PO Admit Card Download process:

In order to avail their respective hall tickets, a candidate has to do as follows:

Log onto the official site of State Bank Of India (www.sbi.co.in) On the SBI homepage, click on the Careers thread Look for the link that reads SBI PO Post Click on the SBI PO Admit card 2020 thread A handful of dialogue boxes asking for the candidate's registration number and Date Of Birth will appear. A candidate must fill in the required details and click through. The click-through should result in the SBI PO Admit Card appearing on your screen The final step involves downloading the admit card and taking a print out.

Exam Date and Fees:

State Bank Of India, which is India's top public sector bank, had released the date of Bank Probationary Officer (PO) exam for the year of 2020 a few months ago. As per the notification released on the bank's official website back then, the preliminary exam will be held on December 31, 2020, and on January 2,4 and 5 next year. The application fee for the SBI PO 2020 exam was Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and 'Nil' for the SC/ST/PWD candidates.

