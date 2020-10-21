IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Applications For 2557 Posts To Reopen On October 23

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has decided to reopen the online application window for CRP-X Clerk recruitment. The application window will be opened on October 23 and is set to remain open until November 6. All the interested and eligible candidates can head to ibps.in and apply for the positions opened.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020

The IBPS Clerk Recruitment notification has revealed that the application window for the candidates who have attained or will attain the eligibility in terms of educational qualifications by November 6 can now apply for the available posts. Initially, the IBPS recruitment drive was started on September 2, and the number of vacancies had been increased from 1,557 to 2,557 posts. Through this massive recruitment drive, the IBPS is seeking to appoint personnel for the post of clerk in various banks across India, including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank. In addition to this Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank will also be open for welcoming successful candidates. Here are few important dates, as mentioned on IBPS’ official website, that the candidates seeking a position in IBPS Clerk 2020 recruitment must remember.

IBPS Clerk Vacancy: Important dates

IBPS preliminary examination-December 5,12, 13, 2020.

IBPS Online Main examination-January 24, 2021

Provisional allotment list to be released on April 1, 2021.

Eligibility: Educational Qualification Required

Degree in graduation in any discipline from a government recognised university.

Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT: A candidate should be able to read/ write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT where they wish to apply.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application Fee

Here is the category wise fee structure for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2020. IBPS has notified the candidates that the Fee/Intimation charges once paid will not be refunded. The application fee must be paid online.

SC/ST/PWD: Rs.175/- (Intimation Charges only)

General and Others: Rs. 850/- (App. Fee including intimation charges)

IBPS Clerk Vacancy: State-wise vacancy

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 1

Andhra Pradesh: 85

Arunachal Pradesh: 1

Assam: 24

Bihar: 95

Chandigarh: 8

Chhattisgarh: 18

Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu: 4

Delhi: 93

Goa: 25

Gujarat: 139

Haryana: 72

Himachal Pradesh: 45

Jammu and Kashmir: 7

Jharkhand: 67

Karnataka: 221

Kerala: 120

Ladakh: 0

Lakshadweep: 3

Madhya Pradesh: 104

Maharashtra: 371

Manipur: 3

Meghalaya: 1

Mizoram: 1

Nagaland: 5

Odisha: 66

Puducherry: 4

Punjab: 162

Rajasthan: 68

Sikkim: 1

Tamil Nadu: 229

Telangana: 62

Tripura: 12

Uttar Pradesh: 259

Uttarakhand: 30

West Bengal: 151

Total: 2557

Image Source: Shutterstock