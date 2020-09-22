NEET 2020 Result: How To Download Results Using DigiLocker App?

The National Testing Agency or the NTA has conducted the exams of the national level medical entrance that is NEET 2020. Lakhs of students have appeared for the examinations and the NEET 2020 results are expected soon. While students can download the NEET 2020 results through the website, sometimes heavy traffic on the day of NEET 2020 result can cause the website to crash. However, some alternate ways to check the marks on NEET 2020 result date can help the students find out their marks easily. DigiLocker app is one way to check the results on the NEET 2020 result date.
DigiLocker app/Website is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics and IT which aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of the citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to ‘citizen’s digital document wallet’. DigiLocker is an application which was launched in 2015 under the initiative of Digital India. It is a cloud storage space for individuals as well as institutions. These applications were earlier launched by the government to ease access to central facilities.
The DigiLocker app can be downloaded on the smartphone to access the NEET 2020 result. Students can log in to their accounts with the help of the credentials which are sent to students via SMS on their mobile numbers to check NEET 2020 result. One can also head to the DigiLocker website to get access to the NEET 2020 result. Below is a step-by-step method to avail the service.
