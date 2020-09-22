NEET 2020 Result: How To Download Results Using DigiLocker App?

The National Testing Agency or the NTA has conducted the exams of the national level medical entrance that is NEET 2020. Lakhs of students have appeared for the examinations and the NEET 2020 results are expected soon. While students can download the NEET 2020 results through the website, sometimes heavy traffic on the day of NEET 2020 result can cause the website to crash. However, some alternate ways to check the marks on NEET 2020 result date can help the students find out their marks easily. DigiLocker app is one way to check the results on the NEET 2020 result date.

Why Digilocker for NEET result 2020?

DigiLocker app/Website is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics and IT which aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of the citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to ‘citizen’s digital document wallet’. DigiLocker is an application which was launched in 2015 under the initiative of Digital India. It is a cloud storage space for individuals as well as institutions. These applications were earlier launched by the government to ease access to central facilities.

Digilocker app details to know ahead of NEET 2020 result date

The DigiLocker app can be downloaded on the smartphone to access the NEET 2020 result. Students can log in to their accounts with the help of the credentials which are sent to students via SMS on their mobile numbers to check NEET 2020 result. One can also head to the DigiLocker website to get access to the NEET 2020 result. Below is a step-by-step method to avail the service.

How to create Digilocker Account?

Visit DigiLocker’s registration page at www.digilocker.gov.in.

Enter your permanent mobile number and click on Continue.

An OTP will be sent to the mobile number.

Fill this OTP in the website and then click on Verify.

Set your DigiLocker Username and Password and write it down in your notebook so as to not forget the username and password.

Note: The password should not contain the words from your username.

Then type your Aadhaar Number and verify it through OTP or fingerprint option.

Your Digilocker App account is finally set up.

How to download NEET result via Digilocker

Login to DigiLocker App using your login credentials i.e. Username and Password.

Go to the Profile page and Sync Aadhar Number.

However, if you have already created the account using Aadhar Number, then step 2 is not needed.

Click on the 'Pull Partner Documents’ button. You will see two dropdown options.

In the first dropdown, select NEET 2020.

In the next drop-down, choose RESULTS which you want to download (i.e. NEET RESULTS).

Enter registration details as mentioned on NEET Admit Card.

Click on ‘Get Document’ and then your NEET Digital RESULTS will be downloaded.

Click on 'Save to Locker' button to save these documents in your DigiLocker account itself so that you can access the app whenever you need any certificates in the future.

After this, the NEET 2020 cutoff will also be revealed on the website of NTA.

