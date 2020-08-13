IBPS Eligibility Criteria 2020: Nationality, Educational Qualification, And Age Limit

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has determined the IBPS PO eligibility criteria 2020 and syllabus for interested applicants. Candidates need to fulfill all the conditions before applying for the exam. They involve educational qualification, age limit, and minimum percentage, for the selection procedure. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the IBPS eligibility criteria. Read on:

IBPS eligibility criteria

The IBPS PO eligibility criteria 2020 depends upon various factors such as applicants’ nationality, age, and educational qualification. Moreover, candidates from ST/SC/OBC/PwD categories have some different IBPS PO eligibility criteria 2020 than general ones. Check out the nationality in IBPS eligibility criteria.

IBPS PO eligibility criteria 2020: Nationality

For IBPS eligibility criteria, the interested candidate must be from anywhere among the mentioned categories:

A citizen of India A Citizen of India A Subject of Nepal A Subject of Bhutan A Tibetan Refugee, who came to India before January 1, 1962, to permanently settle in India A person of Indian origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam to permanently settle in India.

Note: The conducting body can ask candidates belonging to 2,3,4, and 5 categories to process and produce a certificate of eligibility that the Government of India would issue.

IBPS PO eligibility criteria 2020: Age limit

As per IBPS eligibility criteria, interested candidates must be between 20-30 tears of age as of August 2020. But reserved categories get age relaxation. Check them out:

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC (Non-creamy layer): 3 years

PwD: 10 years

Ex-servicemen, commissioned officers like Emergency Commissioned Officers, Short Service Commissioned Officers. Those candidates must have at least five years of military service. Moreover, they must apply after completion of the assignment: 5 years

Candidates having domicile in Jammu and Kashmir from January 1, 1980, to December 31, 1989: 5 years

Candidates affected due to the 1984 riots: 5 years

IBPS PO eligibility criteria 2020: Educational qualification

An applicant must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a Central government-recognised university.

The candidate needs to clear the qualifying exam on or before August 28, 2020

The date mentioned on the mark sheet will be the date on which the candidate passed the degree.

In the online application form, the student has to mention the result percentage up to two decimals.

Candidates who have received CGPA need to convert the same into a percentage.

