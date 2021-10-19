Last Updated:

IBPS PO Notification 2021 Out For Over 4000 Vacancies, Here's How To Apply

IBPS PO Notification 2021: IBPS has released notification for probationary officers for over 4000 posts. See how to apply online at ibps.in.

Written By
Nandini Verma
IBPS PO

Image: Shutterstock


IBPS PO 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the probationary officer (PO) recruitment 2021. There are a total of 4135 vacancies for the post of PO. The online registration process for IBPS PO will begin tomorrow, October 20. Aspirants will be able to apply online. 

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: How to apply online

The online application process will be done through the official website of IBPS i.e., ibps.in. Those who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the posts. The online application process will begin on October 20. The last date to apply is November 10, 2021. Aspirants must follow the steps given below to apply for the recruitment drive. 

  1. Visit the official website- ibps.in
  2. Click on the IBPS PO/MT application link that will be scrolling on the top of the homepage 
  3. A login page will appear on your screen
  4. Fill in the required columns by providing correct information to register yourself 
  5. Log in using the registration number and date of birth
  6. Fill in the application form 
  7. Upload the relevant documents 
  8. Pay the application fee and submit your form 

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

  • The online preliminary examination will be held between -- December 4 and 11, 2021.
  • Result of online exam – Preliminary -- December 2021/January 2022
  • IBPS PO online Main Examination -- January 2022
  • Declaration of IBPS PO Main Result -- January/ February 2022
  • Issue of call letters for interview -- February 2022
  • Conduct of interview --- February/March 2022
  • Provisional Allotment --  April 2022

Direct link to read IBPS PO Recruitment Notification 2021

First Published:
COMMENT
