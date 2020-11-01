ICAI CA November Admit Card 2020 To Be Released Today At 11 Pm; Here's How To Download

On October 31, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) made an official announcement that it will release the admit cards for the Chartered Accountant (CA) examinations on November 1 on the institute’s official website ( icai.org). The exams are scheduled to be held in November for all registered candidates. A notice regarding the update has been put up on the site, stating that the respective candidates can download their admit card online after it is made available on Sunday at 11 pm. According to ICAI issues Advisory, “ICAI has made all the arrangements and is fully geared up to conduct the examinations as per prevailing Government Guidelines in force."

According to the update, the hall tickets for the CA examination due to be conducted from November 21 can also be downloaded on the official website of ICAI by the students. The candidates have been advised by the examination authorities to ensure that their details on the admit cards have been mentioned correctly to ensure entry to the exam center. The exam will be conducted across 207 cities and as many as 5 cities abroad. Students have been advised to keep the hard copy of the admit card to the examination hall. Meanwhile, the foundation course exam is expected to begin December 8 and conclude by December 14, 2020. The intermediate exam would begin on November 22 and finish December 7, 2020.

Important Announcement November-2020 CA Examinations - Admit card

For details please visithttps://t.co/nFlqE4v0S9 pic.twitter.com/mfCNBoauR6 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) November 1, 2020

Read: CAT 2020: Admit Card Of CAT Exam Is Declared Today! Exam Scheduled On Nov. 29

Read: CAT 2020: Admit Card Of CAT Exam Is Likely To Be Released Today At 5 Pm!

How to download the admit card

The steps here can be followed to download the admit card from the Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) official website:

Log in to the official website of ICAI – www.icai.org

Click on the ICAI CA November Admit Card 2020 link on the website

After the ICAI CA admit card 2020 November page loads, it will prompt for the credentials

Enter the login details and click okay

The ICAI admit card 2020 will be downloaded in PDF format

Read: GPSC's Screening Exam For Recruitment To Be Held On Nov 21, 22

Read: KMAT 2020 Admit Card Is Out Now! KMAT Online Exam Is Scheduled For October 29