KMAT 2020 Admit Card Is Out Now! KMAT Online Exam Is Scheduled For October 29

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has recently released the admit card for KMAT 2020 on its official website. Candidates can now download the admit card way ahead of their exam which is scheduled for October 29. The exam will be conducted in an online mode where candidates can take their exams from their home itself. The decision was taken in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, as earlier the exam was always conducted in pen and paper mode only. The official site reads "KMAT 2020 test is scheduled to be held on Thursday 29 October 2020. KMAT 2020 Test will be conducted online and you can appear for the test from home, as it adheres to the social distancing norms recommended to be followed during the COVID-19 pandemic." KMAT 2020 exam date is now scheduled for October 29.

KMAT admit card download

Visit the official website of KPPGCA at http://kmatindia.com/

Click on the link stating "KMAT admit card 2020" on the homepage

Log in with your credentials

Admit card will appear on the screen

Download it on your computer and take the printout later.

Direct link for KMAT hall ticket 2020 - Click here

Note: Candidates are requested not to use the mobile or tablet to give their tests. The KMAT 2020 exam has to be given on a computer or laptop. The exam will run only when the Webcam and microphone are enabled on the laptop or PC.

Image credits: KMAT official website

KMAT exam is conducted by the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA). The exam is a gateway to more than 169 AICTE-approved University-affiliated B-schools across the whole Karnataka state. KMAT is an all India exam that is usually held in more than 10 cities and even candidates from abroad are also eligible to apply for the exam in case they fulfil the eligibility requirements. Through KMAT exam, candidates can take admissions into the MBA/PGDM course across different cities of Bangalore. The Board which conducts the exam i.e. KPPGCA was established in the year 2003 to streamline admissions to various postgraduate professional courses like MBA, PGDM and MCA. The exam is permitted by the Government of Karnataka as well.

