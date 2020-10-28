CAT 2020: Admit Card Of CAT Exam Is Likely To Be Released Today At 5 Pm!

The Common Admission Test i.e. CAT exam date 2020 is scheduled on November 29. The admit cards would be available at the iimcat.ac.in website from October 28, 5 pm onwards. Candidates can visit iimcat.ac.in to download their admit card. CAT is an online MBA entrance exam for students who seek admissions into IIMs and other prestigious business schools in the country. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) had started the registration process for IIM CAT 2020 exam from August 5th, however, the last date to complete the registration process for CAT 2020 was on September 23. The computer-based examination will be conducted at various centres across the country. Read on to see the steps to download admit card of CAT 2020.

CAT admit card download

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

On the home page, one can find the login area. Add your credentials there.

Admit card for CAT 2020 will be displayed.

Download the admit card and take a print out.

IIM CAT 2020 revised pattern

The duration of the CAT 2020 exam has been reduced from three hours to two hours now.

The revised duration of the exam is 120 minutes now.

The exam is slated to be conducted on November 29th in three sessions. The three sections in the question paper would be - verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability.

Candidates will get 40 minutes to solve each section. They will not be allowed to switch sections while answering their test.

IIM will conduct tutorials on their websites in October for the appearing candidates so as to get accustomed with the exam format. The tutorial would be available on iimcat.ac.in

Image courtesy: IIM CAT official website

The CAT syllabus has three sections. The first one is Quantitative Aptitude, which involves Number System, Geometry, Algebra, among other topics. The next two categories in the CAT syllabus are Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. The CAT exam is a prerequisite test for candidates who need admission into the various PG and Fellow courses in the reported IIMs of the country. CAT exam scores are also used by the non-IIM institutes that are listed on the CAT website, however, the IIMs have no role in selecting candidates for non-IIM institutes.

