ICAI CA November Exam 2020 Update: Here Is How To Submit Concerns About Exam Centres

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) education department has released a new notification about the CA exam centres. The notification is specifically directed towards candidates whose exam centres are located near containment zones. ICAI has also made a direct link available so that candidates can submit their concerns to the institute. Read on to know more.

ICAI new update

ICAI CA November exam 2020

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India took to its official Twitter handle on November 3, 2020, to dress the challenges that the students were facing. In its tweet, the Institute revealed that students whose centres were near containment zones were facing challenges. The ICAI revealed that all the candidates whose CA exam centres were near containment zones must submit they admit card on the website for consideration.

In addition to this, budder centres were arranged where these students could come and take the exam. Candidates can follow the following process to submit their admit cards. The ICAI will get their grievances addressed.

Visit the official website of ICAI icai.org

Candidates will be able to find a notification link on the homepage

Once they click on this link, they will be guided to a new page asking for their credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and click on the submit button.

After the candidate has logged in they can submit their concerns and admit card to the institute.

ICAI CA November exam date

The ICAI CA November exam date is Nov.21, 2020. The exam will start on Nov. 21 and continue until December 14. Candidates must note that according to the official website of ICAI, the exams will be held in a single shift starting at 2 PM in the CA exam centres. Also, they must carry their CA Admit Card for the same.

ICAI: About the Institution

According to a report on its official website, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is the national professional accounting body of India. Established on 1 July 1949 as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, its job is to regulate the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India. ICAI is the second largest professional Accounting & Finance body in the world.

In fact, it is the only licensing cum regulating body of the financial audit and accountancy profession in India. It recommends the accounting standards to be followed by companies in India to National Financial Reporting Authority. It also sets the accounting standards to be followed by other types of organisations. The Institute also issues other technical standards like Standards on Internal Audit (SIA) and Corporate Affairs Standards (CAS).