ICAI CA Exam November Admit Card To Release On November 1st; Exam On Nov. 21

The ICAI CA 2020 exams would commence from November 21. Candidates can visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org for more latest information. Candidates should note that all the exams would be conducted in a single shift starting at 2 pm. The admit card for the same is expected to be out tomorrow on November 1st. ICAI has also released the guidelines to be followed on November 21st. The authorities have bashed all the news stating that the exams would be conducted in January, the exams have been confirmed to be conducted on November 21st only. Here is the latest tweet by the ICAI authorities. See complete details about the CA November exam 2020 and CA admit card date.

ADVISORY TO STUDENTS AND PUBLIC AT LARGE REGARDING ICAI NOVEMBER 2020 EXAMINATIONS pic.twitter.com/TyAp5eF0IB — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) October 30, 2020

Steps to download ICAI CA exam November admit card

Visit the official ICAI website at https://icaiexam.icai.org/

Click on the link that states 'CA exam admit card 2020'

Type in your Login ID and password and click on submit.

Download the ICAI CA exam November admit card and make sure to bring it on the day of the exam.

The exams would be conducted from November 21 to December 14 this year. ICAI authorities are making all sorts of announcements so that the students don't believe the fake news regarding the exam dates as true. All the exams would be conducted in a single shift each day. Check the schedule of the exams mentioned below.

Al the exams would be conducted between 2 pm to 5 pm. This includes the exams like Foundation exam, Intermediate (IPC) exam, Intermediate (New scheme), Final (Old scheme), Final (New scheme), as well as the post qualification course exam including ITL and WTO, the Part 1 exam as well as IRM and INTT-AT exams.

Image credits: ICAI official website

ICAI news

The foundation examinations of CA November 2020 exams will take place in over 200 cities while the places of examination centres overseas include Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat. The ICAI exams had earlier been postponed many times, however, they will now be conducted in November this year itself. The ICAI CA exams are conducted twice a year. However, the CA exams that were scheduled to happen in May 2020 were cancelled due to the pandemic, those students were then given the opportunity to appear in the November 2020 exams itself.

